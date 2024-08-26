Carolina Panthers' initial 53-man roster projection after the 2024 preseason
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers defensive line (5)
- Derrick Brown, Shy Tuttle, A'Shawn Robinson, Nick Thurman, T.J. Smith
- Jaden Crumedy (injured/reserve)
The Carolina Panthers' front three on defense will be integral to their chances. Derrick Brown leads the charge once again after his record-breaking 2023 campaign that came with his first-ever Pro Bowl distinction. He got a lucrative contract extension this offseason and is keen to make sure the NFL starts looking at this franchise differently moving forward.
Carolina got Brown a tremendous partner at 3-4 defensive end. A'Shawn Robinson came into the Panthers this offseason and looks capable of making a big impact, especially against the run. This should also help nose tackle Shy Tuttle, who didn't perform well last season but is getting another shot.
Nick Thurman's continued development should be enough to make the squad. T.J. Smith gets the other backup role following an outstanding summer. Sixth-rounder Jaden Crumedy is likely to start the season on injured reserve.
Carolina Panthers offensive line (10)
- Taylor Moton, Robert Hunt, Austin Corbett, Damien Lewis, Ikem Ekwonu, Brady Christensen, Yosh Nijman, Chandler Zavala, Jack Anderson, Cade Mays
Hopes are growing that the offensive line can finally provide second-year quarterback Bryce Young with the protection needed to excel. Dan Morgan spared no expense to fortify the interior in free agency. This should make everyone better if some better luck on the health front comes their way.
Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis look like a formidable guard duo. Austin Corbett's transition to the center spot should go well despite chemistry concerns. Taylor Moton remains a model of consistency at right tackle, with Ikem Ekwonu also looking like the player Carolina saw as a rookie over their offseason program.
Depth could be an issue, which is concerning. Brady Christensen and Yosh Nijman are the primary backups and have proven production to call upon if required. Chandler Zavala, Cade Mays, and the recently acquired Jack Anderson should round off the unit.
Carolina Panthers tight ends (4)
- Tommy Tremble, Ian Thomas, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Jordan Matthews
Looking at how the Panthers have got the tight end position involved over their preseason slate, the unit is going to be an important factor on offense in 2024. They've got several options who can potentially make an impact, so it wouldn't be a shock to see those in power take four through onto their initial 53-man roster.
Tommy Tremble's endured a stuttering offseason due to injury but should feature heavily. Ian Thomas' sensational start to early workouts was derailed by a calf issue. However, he's got enough physical qualities to make the team once again and perhaps even improve under Dave Canales' guidance.
Rookie fourth-rounder Ja'Tavion Sanders' encouraging development makes him one of the more intriguing pass-catchers at Carolina's disposal. Jordan Matthews should also find himself on the 53 thanks to his exceptional performance levels and high-level work ethic this offseason.