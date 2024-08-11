Carolina Panthers lynchpin raising standards for others to follow
By Dan Tonna
The Carolina Panthers' first preseason game is in the books and those who watched are underwhelmed. Fans wanted to get a good look at the Week 1 roster, but Dave Canales threw a curveball. Just about every star player was on the sidelines.
Carolina was dominated up front. The New England Patriots had a number of their top players on the field and manhandled the Panthers’ depth pieces. Thinking is turning catastrophic as a result.
This game was supposed to be a barometer. Two teams that were just about equally bad last year facing off to gauge who had a more successful offseason. With injuries mounting up and a desire to preserve the health of starters, the reality check all fans wanted did not come to fruition.
To this point, training camp has provided the most insight into the Panthers’ viability. With the media allowed into practice, players can showcase their talent. This time of year, those with the most skill go unheard. Their spot on the roster is secure.
Carolina Panthers DL Derrick Brown is setting the correct tone for others to follow
It’s just another day when Derrick Brown is stuffing gaps and overpowering the offensive line. At night, the 6-foot-5, 320-pound defensive lineman is who they see in their dreams.
"Iron sharpens iron,” says newly acquired right guard Robert Hunt. Every practice is a competition. He needs to bring his best to every rep or else Brown is going to have his way constantly.
These are strong words from the offseason addition who spent his past few training camps with the Miami Dolphins, where he battled another elite-level interior force. Christian Wilkins inked a mega contract with the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. Over the next four years, he will be paid $14 million more than Brown - who was re-signed by the Panthers in April.
The only Panthers’ player to appear on the CBS top 100 list seems underrated after all. When it comes to payday, it does not matter if you set the NFL single-season record for most tackles for interior defensive linemen. Instead, it is sacks that translate to dollar signs - the nine sacks Wilkins tallied last season is greater than the number Brown's accumulated over his four-year career.
However, the former first-round selection out of Auburn will be on every team's bulletin board, commanding more double teams by the week. Brown is on a mission to prove he is much more disruptive than he gets credit for. His dominant preparation period highlights this fact.
Since coming into the league as the No. 7 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, he is considered to be the Panthers’ most consistent player. This offseason, Brown's performance is exceeding expectations. What has been most surprising is his leadership.
He has never been a team captain. When the national reporters are in town, Brown is the player they rush to speak to. He is a representative. His efforts are most appreciated by quarterback Bryce Young. Last year’s No. 1 overall selection has been subject to a lot of criticism, which the lineman quickly brushes to the side.
Last year, he was more light-hearted, poking fun at another lineman who bantered about who was the ‘biggest’ player on the team. This season is different. Brown is serious and states he does not want to be the old sorry Panthers of the past.
The test begins now. The Panthers host the New York Jets for a joint practice in the coming days. Flying in will be Quinnen Williams. The offensive lines will have their work cut out for them as two of the best at their position take the field.
Brown has the world at his feet. He just needs those around him to step up their respective performance levels.