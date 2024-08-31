Carolina Panthers must keep close tabs on gifted college prospect in 2024
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are looking to make improvements in 2024. Dan Morgan and Dave Canales are in the first year of yet another rebuild, although why the new general manager distanced himself from this tag during his recent media availability is anyone's guess considering the franchise won just two games during the previous campaign.
That is their primary focus. For others in the front office and scouting department, it's a different story.
The college football season is officially underway. This means scouting reports, identifying prospects of interest, and devising comprehensive analysis heading into the 2025 NFL Draft process should be at the forefront for those who'll be tasked with bringing Morgan every useful piece of information needed to make sound decisions.
Needs will change depending on how the Panthers perform in 2024. However, one glaring roster flaw should take priority above all else as things stand currently.
The Panthers are in desperate need of a productive young edge rusher with long-term upside. Trading Brian Burns was a necessary evil after his relationship with the organization's previous decision-makers soured. Frankie Luvu left in free agency for the Washington Commanders. There is too much pressure on veteran Jadeveon Clowney right now, especially considering D.J. Wonnum will miss the first four games as he continues to recover from a torn quad.
Unless someone makes a stratospheric leap this season, it will be Morgan's biggest priority during his second offseason at the helm. One potential draft prospect, in particular, should be high on Carolina's radar.
Carolina Panthers must keep close tabs on James Pearce Jr. during the college football season
James Pearce Jr. looks like someone who can make a substantial impact the the next level. The pass-rushing phenom came of age in only his second campaign at Tennessee in 2023, gaining 10 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss. He also secured an interception and two forced fumbles to round off a sensational year that propelled him up draft boards around the league.
At 6-foot-5 and 242 pounds, Pearce has a unique blend of size, length, and explosiveness that terrorizes offensive linemen. He could do with adding some muscle mass once he gets to the pros, but that should be straightforward for the four-star high school recruit.
This is an exceptional class for defensive linemen. Pearce is among the best, so the Panthers would need to be pretty bad once again to get a legitimate chance of bringing him to the franchise. That's what most analysts are predicting despite some encouraging signs throughout the preparation period under Canales' guidance.
If Pearce performs as many anticipate with the Volunteers in 2024, he'll be one of the draft's hottest commodities next spring. That's a long way off for the Panthers, but the edge rushing room is in desperate need of a player with elite-level potential after Burns was removed from the equation for far less than the going rate.
Morgan knows what he's doing. Not every move has been met with widespread approval this offseason. However, he's got the team's best interests at heart and knows the importance of having a long-term plan for sustainable success.
If that includes Pearce with Carolina's first-round pick next year, the better their chances will be.