Panthers News: Adam Thielen, Bryce Young, Ben Johnson and Week 17
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers at Jaguars early odds
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Carolina Panthers are 7.0-point underdogs at the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17. This is to be expected after an indifferent season and the fact that Chris Tabor's men are going up versus a team that still harbors postseason ambitions despite a difficult run of form in recent weeks.
- Carolina +7.0 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)
- Jacksonville -7.0 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)
Anyone brave enough to wager the Panthers' money line can get odds of +235 currently (bet $100 to win $235). Jacksonville is favored to clinch a vital victory on home soil at -290 (bet $290 to win $100).
FanDuel Sportsbook isn't expected a relatively entertaining affair in this one. The over/under is set at 38.5 points. This is available at -110 depending on which side you fancy (bet $110 to win $100).
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
How to watch:
The game is also being broadcast live on CBS and is set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET.