Panthers News: Adam Thielen, Bryce Young, Ben Johnson and Week 17
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers all-in on Ben Johnson?
There are still two games to get through, but most fans have already turned their attention to what comes next. Specifically, which man will the Carolina Panthers pick to become their next head coach?
The fact David Tepper is once again embarking on the head coaching cycle is a damning indictment of how he's gone about his business as owner. The billionaire won't stop swinging for the fences, with Dianna Russini of The Athletic claiming the Panthers will make a bold bid to convince Ben Johnson to take on the challenge.
"A league source said Tepper has his eye on Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who was his first choice last hiring cycle. Johnson is a native of western North Carolina and a former UNC walk-on quarterback but turned down a chance to continue conversations about the Panthers job last year because he didn’t feel ready to take over as a head coach. Now, the source said, Johnson is ready and is expected to have options."- Dianna Russini, The Athletic
Carolina won't be the only team looking to lure Johnson from the Detroit Lions. Tepper has deep pockets and could trump any financial offer. But the hedge fund manager must make concessions about his involvement in the football operation to further sweeten the pot.
The Panthers will interview others. However, it doesn't take a genius to figure out Johnson is priority No. 1 at this juncture.