Panthers News: Adam Thielen, Frankie Luvu, Shi Smith and Brian Burns
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers LB Frankie Luvu's potential
Frankie Luvu goes under the radar almost constantly. Even this offseason there's been relatively little chatter surrounding the linebacker despite his switch to the interior second level within Ejiro Evero's creative 3-4 base defense, which has the potential to take his game to completely new heights.
The Carolina Panthers won't want to lose Luvu once his contract expires in 2024. He's already proven to be an integral part of the team's plans and according to Kevin Patra from Around the NFL, the former Washington State standout comes into the upcoming campaign with All-Pro potential.
"The pesky linebacker is always in the middle of the action. Luvu's star shot upwards in 2022, as he stuffed the stat sheet with 111 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, seven sacks and four passes defended. Boasting the ability to shed blockers and make plays in the backfield, Luvu profiles as a demon in Ejiro Evero's defense. Luvu is heading into the final year of his contract. A big season, culminating with a Pro Bowl nod, could set him up for a payday next offseason."- Kevin Patra, NFL.com
If this scenario comes to fruition and Luvu puts together a season of All-Pro production, then there's just no telling what the ferocious second-level presence will command on his next deal. That's why it would be wise for the Panthers to get an agreement done at some stage during the season regarding a long-term extension.
But there is one pressing matter to figure out beforehand.