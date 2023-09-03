Panthers News: Adam Thielen, Frankie Luvu, Shi Smith and Brian Burns
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers and Brian Burns on collision course?
Brian Burns has been a model professional up to now. The stud edge rusher is looking for a bumper new contract in keeping with his exceptional talents and with others around the league holding out until they get paid, it would have been easy for the former first-round selection to go down a similar route.
Instead, Burns has been around his teammates and practicing regularly. When he was excused from a session earlier this week, many thought it had something to do with a potential offer from the Carolina Panthers that warranted closer examination.
That wasn't the case according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The senior insider stated via USA Today Sports that Burns' representatives and the Panthers remain far apart in negotiations and although the edge rusher isn't expected to miss games, frustrations could build if the situation drags on for much longer.
"They’ve been talkin’ for months. They are not at all close on a deal. He’s gonna play games. But, yeah, frustration could boil over a little bit here eventually. This is an elite player."- Jeremy Fowler via USA Today Sports
The sooner Nick Bosa resets the market, the better. This is the primary factor in things dragging along for players like Burns, who won't command as much but could still realistically receive somewhere in the region of $25 million per season.
Whether the San Francisco 49ers can work something out before Week 1 is anyone's guess. Once things become official for Bosa, the ripple effect will include Burns' deal soon after.
Until then, it's a waiting game.