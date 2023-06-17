Panthers News: Adam Thielen, Terrace Marshall, Bryce Young, and edge help
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines with details of the team's upcoming training camp now public knowledge?
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers might have concluded their early offseason workouts, but that didn't stop the excitement from building as the organization finally released details of their training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg on Thursday. Until then, players and staff will prepare and rest before embarking on a critical few weeks in Frank Reich's 2023 season preparations.
Aside from camp, the stories making waves recently include the possibility of Carolina securing another edge defender before Week 1, Terrace Marshall Jr.'s route-running coming in for praise, Adam Thielen giving his verdict on Bryce Young, and the No. 1 pick revealing his appreciation of more established figures within the locker room.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers WR Terrace Marshall Jr ranked No. 1 on go routes
When the previous regime's mismanagement of Terrace Marshall Jr. finally came to an end, it didn't take long for the 2021 second-round selection to begin flourishing. The physical wide receiver demonstrated immense growth under interim head coach Steve Wilks and looks more than ready for another significant leap forward based on his offseason efforts so far.
The former LSU star was given another confidence boost from Lauren Gray of Pro Football Focus, who ranked Marshall No. 1 in terms of grades on go routes during the 2022 campaign. With a score of 97.1, the wideout beat out more established figures such as A.J. Brown and Mike Evans to the title.
"Terrace Marshall Jr. showcased his ability to work downfield in his second season. His 10 go-route targets led his Panthers teammates, and he caught seven of them for an eighth-ranked 202 yards. Marshall led receivers in yards per route run (14.43) and generated a 145.8 passer rating when targeted on his go routes last season."- Lauren Gray, Pro Football Focus
This is another strong indicator of how much Marshall had been held back over his first two seasons in the league. With improved confidence and trust from his coaches, the sky's the limit this time around.