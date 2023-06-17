Panthers News: Adam Thielen, Terrace Marshall, Bryce Young, and edge help
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines with details of the team's upcoming training camp now public knowledge?
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers tipped to sign edge rusher
Fans are getting impatient when it comes to the Carolina Panthers spending their available salary-cap space on improving problem position groups. General manager Scott Fitterer needs to sign Bryce Young and keep some back for any in-season moves, but what he's saving the rest for is anyone's guess.
Even if the Panthers extend Brian Burns to a whopping new contract extension as expected, it won't have any impact on the 2023 finances. In fact, it might even improve them further depending on how the deal is structured.
There are two position groups coming under scrutiny. The cornerback position and bolstering Carolina's edge rushing options opposite Burns.
Marquis Haynes Sr. has been doing everything in his power to get a legitimate starting opportunity under the new regime. However, Joe Person of The Athletic stated that there is a general belief that another immediate pass-rushing contributor will be on the books by the time Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons arrives.
"Maybe pairing Marquis Haynes with Yetur Gross-Matos, who’s solid enough in setting the edge, could work. Haynes spent most of the past two days knifing into the backfield and generally making a mess of the offense’s plans. Haynes had what might have been three sacks on Young, had these been actual games (and if Young had not eluded him). The 6-2, 235-pound Haynes looks thicker this year, and it could be playing in space in a 3-4 suits him better than lining up in a three-point stance. The sense here is the Panthers will sign another edge rusher before Sept. 10, but Haynes got [Bryce] Young’s attention."- Joe Person, The Athletic
Whether the Panthers are waiting to see who'll be released or waived from elsewhere is debatable. But with options on the free-agent market dwindling, they'd be wise to act swiftly if this is their chosen path.