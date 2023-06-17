Panthers News: Adam Thielen, Terrace Marshall, Bryce Young, and edge help
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines with details of the team's upcoming training camp now public knowledge?
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers WR Adam Thielen sees something special
One thing that stands out above all else where Bryce Young is concerned centers on preparation, processing, and execution. These are the three core components behind his phenomenal career so far and far outweigh any concerns about height or durability when one factors everything into the equation.
Again, it's another little thing that makes a big difference for Young. Something that's allowed him to step into the No. 1 quarterback spot with supreme efficiency and provide a level of consistency in terms of distribution that's been sorely lacking previously.
When discussing his early impressions of Young, veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen couldn't have been more complimentary based on his thoughts via Darin Gantt from the team's website. In particular, treating every practice rep the same no matter the environment.
"I guess, for me, it's probably been just his movement in the pocket, his kind of ability to, you know, get the ball out on time, but do that in a way that isn't just like sitting in one stagnant spot. You know, sometimes it can be easy in this time of the year when you're not getting hit, no pads on and things like that, to kind of just sit there and no fear and just throw it around. But you can tell that he practices like a game. And I've always been a firm believer that when you do that, it makes the games a lot easier. And that's been really impressive."- Adam Thielen via Panthers.com