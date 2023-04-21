Panthers News: Andy Dalton, C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young and Yannick Ngakoue
Potential Carolina Panthers edge rushing option loses leverage
One area where the Carolina Panthers need reinforcements is opposite Brian Burns on the defensive front seven. Something those in power will likely address during the 2023 NFL Draft - perhaps even with the No. 39 overall selection.
However, they also have a ton of salary-cap space to spend on an instant contributor should they wish. One player who spent time working with Frank Reich on the Indianapolis Colts last season was Yannick Ngakoue - an explosive pass-rushing force that has the capabilities to take over any game when firing on all cylinders.
There were rumors of Ngakoue potentially returning to the Colts. However, recent comments from defensive coordinator Gus Bradley via the Indianapolis Star indicate that this particular door is now closed until further notice.
"We lost Yannick Ngakoue. He was a tremendous player for us. That’s the NFL. There’s some times you bring new guys in, and they have to step up, and every year’s a new year with the team."- Gus Bradley via Indianapolis Star
While there have been no definitive reports linking Ngakoue with the Panthers, this loss of leverage might alter the team's thought process. The money must be right, obviously, but there's a lot to like about his potential as a 3-4 outside linebacker with Burns rushing off the other side.
If the Panthers don't find the right prospect during the draft, Ngakoue's representatives should be their first port of call.