Panthers News: Andy Dalton, C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young and Yannick Ngakoue
Andy Dalton eager to make Carolina Panthers contribution
Andy Dalton is coming into the Carolina Panthers with his eyes wide open. The veteran quarterback knows he'll probably be playing second-fiddle to the No. 1 overall selection unless something drastic occurs, but that doesn't detract from what a vital role he'll be tasked with in readiness for the 2023 campaign.
There isn't much Dalton hasn't seen or done throughout his career. This will be invaluable for any rookie coming into the Panthers, with the former second-round pick on hand to offer guidance, experience, and assist in any way possible to ensure a smooth transition.
When speaking to the media this week, Dalton outlined his eagerness to make a lasting contribution. Whether that's on the field or as a mentor clearly doesn't matter - just so long as the impression is great regardless.
"Well, I think that there’s a lot that I can bring to the room to help whoever’s gonna be in there. And from the standpoint of—I was him 13 years ago coming in as a rookie and with the expectation of playing and all the stuff that goes into it. For me, I’m here to be the best player I can be, too, and help this team in as many ways as I can. And if it happens to be where I’m playing, that’s awesome. That’s what I’ve done my whole career everywhere I’ve been. But if not, it’s helping the team in different ways."- Andy Dalton via Panthers Wire
Dalton showed enough with the New Orleans Saints last season to suggest he could be a steady presence under center if needed. However, the Panthers didn't sacrifice so much for their rookie signal-caller to sit - even though general manager Scott Fitterer was keen to preach patience during his pre-draft presser.