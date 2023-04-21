Panthers News: Andy Dalton, C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young and Yannick Ngakoue
Carolina Panthers' head start in Bryce Young prep?
Even though the Carolina Panthers haven't tipped their hand officially, the rumors surrounding Bryce Young being their guy at No. 1 overall cannot be overlooked. The momentum shifted about a fortnight ago and has only grown in recent days, but those in power are keen to keep a level of suspense ahead of the big night.
Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated was the latest respected insider to claim Young to the Panthers was a done deal. The writer also brought up how making this trade so early gave Carolina's elite coaching staff a head start in producing a scheme that should enable the former Alabama star to make his presence felt within the organization immediately.
"I think this one’s in the bag. Bryce Young isn’t a perfect prospect by any means, but he’s the best one in a pretty good lot. Young should have a pretty good chance to hit the ground running in Charlotte. Even better, because the trade was done so early, with seven weeks of runway to the draft, that staff has had plenty of time to consider what it could do for a rookie quarterback in general and, more recently, for Young in particular."- Albert Breer via Sports Illustrated
This is a great point brought up by Breer. If the Panthers had Young in mind from the outset, then Thomas Brown and Frank Reich could work their playbook to a degree that allows him to thrive right out of the gate.
Not only this, but it might also alleviate any durability concerns behind a stout offensive line. Conjuring plays that minimize risk and get the football out quickly will only help Young silence some lingering doubters once and for all.