Panthers News: Andy Dalton, Frank Reich, Bashaud Breeland and Eddy Pineiro
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines with another round of organized team activities continue to gather pace?
The Carolina Panthers are in the midst of another series of OTAs as the trip to Wofford College for training camp looms ever closer. Things remain a little on the light side in terms of tempo, but that's going to change pretty quickly once the team's mandatory minicamp arrives from June 13-15.
Until then, the news never seems to stop. Among the topics up for discussion recently include the decision to move forward with Eddy Pineiro over Zane Gonzalez, a free-agent cornerback stating his willingness to join Frank Reich's project, a former NFL defensive back on Carolina's offseason moves, and Andy Dalton's influence being felt behind the scenes.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Chris Tabor explains Carolina Panthers kicking choice
Perhaps there were some who thought the Carolina Panthers would give the kicking responsibilities back to Zane Gonzalez after his positive momentum was cruelly halted in the preseason. However, those in power thought enough of Eddy Pineiro's production to shift course.
Pineiro was almost flawless apart from the obvious hiccup at the Atlanta Falcons. He got a new deal and Gonzalez was traded to the San Francisco 49ers before his planned release.
When discussing the decision, special teams coordinator Chris Tabor stated via Sports Illustrated that there is supreme confidence in the current dynamic within the room. Hopefully, this can bring about further improvements when the 2023 campaign arrives.
"I appreciate what Zane did for us. But having Eddy back, we're excited. I think he's a good football player. He had a nice season. I think he finished number one in the league and that's something that he needs to continue to chase. Real fortunate to have him and then obviously real fortunate to have Johnny [Hekker] and JJ [Jansen] back with him because that's part of the dynamic that can help a kicker be real successful, so I'm pleased with the three guys we have on our roster right now."- Chris Tabor via Sports Illstrated
The life of an NFL kicker is erratic and can turn in the blink of an eye. If Pineiro cannot meet expectations and Gonzalez thrives in Sam Francisco, questions will be asked.