Panthers News: Andy Dalton, Frank Reich, Bashaud Breeland and Eddy Pineiro
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB makeover
It's been all change in the Carolina Panthers quarterback room this offseason. Only second-year-pro Matt Corral remains from the group that was on the books in 2022, which is far from a bad thing after another campaign where most flattered to deceive.
The Panthers left absolutely nothing to chance this offseason, acquiring veteran Andy Dalton in free agency and also sending shockwaves through the NFL by trading up to select Bryce Young at No. 1 overall. A decision that will hopefully provide the spark behind a more profitable future for the franchise.
It's not just the personnel that looks different. The Panthers have done away with the red quarterback practice shirts in favor of a striking black, which provides a certain edge and looks far cleaner for good measure.
This was Dalton's idea according to Corral. When discussing the suggestion, the former second-round selection out of TCU claimed he was merely following the color scheme via Darin Gantt of Panthers.com.
"We're staying in the color scheme, you know? You might as well make it look like part of the team than something different. We'll end up wearing whatever the offense and defense aren't wearing. There are times when they'll switch the jerseys up, and we'll be in blue. I think it's a good look. It was just a thought; why not stay with the colors? I think a lot of people liked it. . . . It looks good, though."- Andy Dalton via Panthers.com
It might not seem like much, but this is further proof of Dalton's voice holding plenty of weight behind the scenes. Something that can also rub off positively on Young during his first professional campaign in 2023.