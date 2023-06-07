Panthers News: Andy Dalton, Frank Reich, Bashaud Breeland and Eddy Pineiro
By Dean Jones
Free agent CB wants to join Carolina Panthers
It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers could use some extra help within their cornerback room before the 2023 season There are far too many questions surrounding anyone not named Jaycee Horn to suggest anything else currently.
Perhaps Ejiro Evero can work his magic on the likes of C.J. Henderson and Keith Taylor Jr., but there's just no telling for sure. And the Panthers still have a significant amount of salary-cap space to acquire another option if they feel like it can benefit their chances of progression.
During an appearance on the All Burgundy and Gold Errrything podcast recently, free-agent Bashaud Breeland stated his desire to join the Panthers via USA Today Sports. This is something that was almost rubber-stamped in 2018 before a failed physical canceled the three-year, $24 million agreement.
"The team that I feel like would fit me right now—in my career, what I got goin’ on as far as my personal thing—it would be the Panthers. I feel like that’ll fit me more. I lost a deal with them during a rocky time in my career, and it’s back home. So it’ll be a lot of hurdles that I’d jump just by playing for that one team."- Bashaud Breeland via USA Today Sports
Breeland is seen as a slot specialist but missed the entire 2022 campaign after he wasn't brought back by the Minnesota Vikings. That said, based on what we've witnessed throughout the spring, the Panthers might want to get a closer look at their current options before adding another body or two.