Panthers News: Andy Dalton, Frank Reich, Bashaud Breeland and Eddy Pineiro
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers offseason impact
It's been a monumental offseason for the Carolina Panthers, in a good way. Drastic changes were needed to fix the mess left behind by Matt Rhule, but it's been all systems go after coaching upgrades and molding a competitive roster that looks more than capable of winning the NFC South if everything goes smoothly.
Of course, there's a situation where this might take time. But fans can relax safe in the knowledge that there is now a clear plan in place to get the Panthers back to prominence and more importantly, keep them at the top table long-term.
When discussing the NFL decisions that could have the biggest impact, Super Bowl-winning former safety Jason McCourty stated on Good Morning Football via Yahoo Sports that it wouldn't be Aaron Rodgers going to the New York Jets - but rather the Panthers appointing Frank Reich and moving up to draft Bryce Young at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
"From where they were last season to where they are now—getting a head coach in Frank Reich, now getting Bryce Young as their quarterback. This, to me, can be the offseason move of the future where you’re just like, ‘My goodness.’ You look at the Panthers over this past year, the trajectory that they’re on, where they’re going to be—this could’ve been the biggest move of the offseason. Them getting that first overall pick so early on and having a head coach to develop their next young quarterback."- Jason McCourty via Yahoo Sports
Reich is laying the foundations and Young is the franchise signal-caller Carolina hasn't had since Cam Newton was in his prime. Couple this with other draft picks, free-agent signings, and elite-level coaches, it's not hard to see why there is a quiet sense of confidence.