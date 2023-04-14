Panthers News: Anthony Richardson, Bryce Young, LB visit and Greg Olsen thrives
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are making a splash as the team heads into the business end of their 2023 NFL Draft assessments?
We are rapidly approaching he endgame regarding all the speculation, opinions, and rumors about the Carolina Panthers and their choice from atop the 2023 NFL Draft. The pendulum continues to swing one specific way, but it's been a tiresome process and one that cannot come to an end soon enough.
Among the stories making headlines recently include an intriguing linebacker visit, Greg Olsen continues to thrive away from the gridiron, the possibility of trading away the chance to draft Bryce Young, and Anthony Richardson remaining a wildcard that shouldn't be overlooked.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers set to host intriguing LB
The Carolina Panthers are busy discovering more about certain prospects of interest ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. While rumors swirl about which quarterback will be their pick at No. 1 overall, those in power are also turning attention to other positional groups further down the pecking order.
According to multiple reports, the Panthers are set to host Daiyan Henley on a top-30 visit in the coming days. The linebacker might be a little undersized, but his exceptional ability in coverage is something that should mesh well within Ejiro Evero's new 3-4 base defense in 2023.
Henley could be a possibility at No. 39 overall depending on how the draft board plays out. But the need for an edge rusher or a productive cornerback is arguably greater than solidifying the defensive second-level.