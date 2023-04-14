Panthers News: Anthony Richardson, Bryce Young, LB visit and Greg Olsen thrives
Former Carolina Panthers TE continues to thrive
It's been heartwarming to see Greg Olsen thrive after retirement. While the Carolina Panthers are searching for anything like the same tight end production three seasons after he left for the Seattle Seahawks, the beloved figure has become one of the most respected NFL analysts in the business.
Olsen has surged up the ranks quickly with FOX Sports. After just one season, he was named as their lead analyst after Joe Buck and Troy Aikman left for ESPN, providing masterful storytelling and comprehensive analysis that made it easy for fans to understand.
This hasn't gone unnoticed by the Emmy Awards. Olsen was shortlisted in the Outstanding Personality/Emerging On-Air Talent category in recognition of his exceptional transition from the gridiron to the booth.
Others up for the same accolade are Andraya Carter, Robert Griffin III, Eli Manning, and J.J. Reddick. This is nothing more than Olsen deserves and every Panthers fan will be hoping he can come away with the coveted award on the big night.
Despite Olsen's flourishing reputation, his time at FOX Sports' top table is in some doubt. The broadcast company signed Tom Brady to a whopping deal to become their lead kingpin, which is set to start in 2024 and could see an undeserved demotion coming the Pro Bowler's way after the upcoming campaign.