Panthers News: Ben Johnson, Bryce Young, Chuba Hubbard and Week 15
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines ahead of their Week 15 game against the Atlanta Falcons this afternoon?
Most Carolina Panthers fans are getting ready for another eventful offseason rather than worrying too much about their remaining four contests. They have a chance to damage the Atlanta Falcons' hopes of winning the NFC South later today. That alone should be enough motivation for the players to stay engaged even if large sections of the team's support have checked out.
Heading into this afternoon's divisional clash, the stories causing conversation include everything to know ahead of Week 15, Arthur Smith backing Bryce Young, Chuba Hubbard's emergence, and David Tepper beginning to make his play for Ben Johnson.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard's emergence
Sunday's game will feature a heavy dose of the running game. Weather conditions are not expected to be favorable, so Chuba Hubbard is going to get another big opportunity to showcase his emerging talents as the Carolina Panthers' primary backfield option.
Hubbard's become one of the very few bright lights to emerge from the campaign. Something the former fourth-round selection out of Oklahoma State puts down to hard work, constantly striving for improvements, and never settling based on comments via the team's website.
"I mean, obviously, I've worked my best to be an all-around back, catching the ball, running the ball, and that's just something I've developed since my rookie year. It's just what you focus on. I pride myself on focusing on the little things and the details. So I try to catch as many perfect balls as possible. It's not really about the amount of balls I'm catching; it's not like, let's go catch 50 balls. It's just like I want to feel comfortable; I want to feel good that I caught every single angle, every single ball at a good angle. That's when I just say that's good for the day. So just really focusing on making every rep perfect."- Chuba Hubbard via Panthers.com
Hopefully, Hubbard can finish the season on a positive note. This would undoubtedly result in a prominent depth chart position when the new coaching staff is confirmed.
