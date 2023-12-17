Panthers News: Ben Johnson, Bryce Young, Chuba Hubbard and Week 15
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young backed
Everyone's got their opinion on Bryce Young and his indifferent rookie campaign so far. Perhaps the criticism is a little unfair, but this is the world we live in - one where instant results are desired and players are judged way too harshly with such a small sample size.
Young's not got a lot going for him in terms of productivity. There are also areas of his game that need refinement over the next month and throughout the offseason. Hopefully, the Carolina Panthers will do a better job of surrounding the signal-caller with coaches and playing personnel capable of maximizing his potential.
When discussing Young's struggles, Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith backed the No. 1 overall selection. He also acknowledged Carolina needs to get him more help moving forward via Sports Illustrated.
"He's a very talented player. I mean, everybody in the country saw that when Bryce was coming out. That's why he won the Heisman. It doesn't mean you're going to have success in the NFL, but it's not all on him either. You need a lot to be a successful quarterback. It is a team sport. You do need help. He's a very talented player and a lot of good football left ahead."- Arthur Smith via Sports Illustrated
Whether Young can muster any improvements in torrid weather this afternoon is debatable. But it's about time everyone else started elevating their performance levels to give the former Alabama star a fighting chance.