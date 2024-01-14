Panthers news: Ben Johnson, Champ Kelly, Jaycee Horn and David Tepper
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Champ Kelly emerging as strong GM candidate
Interviews are ongoing as the Carolina Panthers look for the correct leadership figure to replace recently fired general manager Scott Fitterer. This is a tough job to take on and there is a lot of hard work ahead, but the chance to mold a roster around quarterback Bryce Young represents an obvious selling point as selected candidates state their case.
One name that's come to the fore in recent days is Champ Kelly. He's a progressive thinker who's come up the front office ranks. He's also got a little bit of experience in the role having been the Las Vegas Raiders interim general manager since their landmark in-season changes.
Kelly is under consideration for the Vegas job full-time. His meeting with the Panthers also went well according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, who stated the meeting between the candidate and Carolina's hiring committee went much longer than originally anticipated.
"Raiders interim GM Champ Kelly up next for Las Vegas search. Interviews with the team today. His Carolina interview this week 'went overtime.' I'm told. So, he appears to have made an impression in both spots."- Jeremy Fowler via X/Twitter
This would be a tremendous hire and a positive step in the right direction for David Tepper. The billionaire has shortlisted individuals with a primary background in analytics, but having a proper football man such as Kelly leading the charge comes with obvious benefits attached.