Panthers news: Ben Johnson, Ejiro Evero, Brian Callahan and Raheem Morris
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Raheem Morris' glowing review
One candidate in high demand around the league going relatively under the radar is Raheem Morris. It's been a decade since the respected coach held a job top. However, his sterling work with the Los Angeles Rams and his well-rounded background on both sides of the football are seeing some well-deserved admiring glances in his direction.
Morris is a genuine leader of men. He's highly thought of by his players past or present. He knows what it takes to build a winner. Something the Carolina Panthers desperately need after steadily falling into the abyss under David Teper's ownership.
Rams general manager Les Snead passionately spoke about Morris' coaching credentials recently. He urged someone to make him an NFL head coach once again - something that could make them an attractive destination given the esteem in which he is held based on comments via Sports Illustrated.
"He's going to give any organization an edge in just how collaborative he is. It's going to be an edge that most teams aren't going to be able to compete with. I know this, he will be able to hire an unbelievable staff. Every coach who is any good, who is qualified, they're going to want to work for Raheem. And I'm pretty sure there are going to be tampering charges because just about every player in the NFL is going to text him and want to come play for him."- Les Snead via Sports Illustrated
The Panthers could do far worse than look in his direction. Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network recently revealed that Tepper is looking for a head coach who could hold people accountable and lead from the front. Based on these particular traits, Morris might be the guy when it's all said and done.