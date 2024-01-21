Panthers news: Ben Johnson, GM search, conspiracies and accountability
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Mike Disner pulls out of Carolina Panthers consideration
There were a few names conspicuous by their absence during the Carolina Panthers' second round of general manager interviews. Champ Kelly looks in line for the Las Vegas Raiders job after they made Antonio Pierce's interim head coaching role permanent. Ed Dodds was another notable absentee despite his exceptional work behind the scenes with the Indianapolis Colts.
Another name opted to pull himself out of the running. Mike Disner, who holds the title of chief operating officer with the Detroit Lions, has decided to stay with his current employers rather than take his chances with the Panthers.
This was an eye-catching development that came with conspiracy theories aplenty across the fanbase on social media. Has Ben Johnson tipped off Disner about not going to Carolina? Something that caused the respected front-office figure to rescind his interest?
It's unlikely Johnson would do such a thing, especially with attention fully on the Lions' divisional-round contest at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this afternoon. The more likely scenario is the fact Disner didn't see this as much of a fit after speaking with team owner David Tepper. In this instance, who could blame him?
Disner could also see a second interview as a waste of time. There is a growing belief that the Panthers will promote Dan Morgan. Something the candidate might have realized when taking stock of everything.