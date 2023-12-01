Panthers News: Ben Johnson, Greg Olsen, Thomas Brown and Shaquill Griffin
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as preparations gather pace for Week 13 at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
It's been quite a week for the Carolina Panthers. Changes aplenty lent further weight to the dysfunctional management of team owner David Tepper, but those players and staff remaining have turned the page in pursuit of salvaging some sort of hope from one of the worst seasons in franchise history up to now.
This all starts by showing the right commitment and playing with freedom at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Until then, the stories causing debate include offensive changes, the Panthers targeting Ben Johnson again, Greg Olsen on Carolina's head coaching vacancy, and picking up cornerback help from the waiver wire.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers claim Shaquill Griffin off waivers
With cornerback Jaycee Horn's status still in doubt in regards to being activated in 2023, the Carolina Panthers finally got proactive and picked up a decent veteran performer off the waiver wire. Shaquill Griffin will join the ranks following his recent release by the Houston Texans, which is the second former Seattle Seahawk to arrive in a matter of days with offensive lineman Gabe Jackson also signing on the dotted line.
Griffin has ties to general manager Scott Fitterer from their time in Seattle. He might be a little long in the tooth and on the slide performance-wise, but he should provide veteran depth to a cornerback unit missing Horn and potentially C.J. Henderson once again in Week 13 at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Just how much Griffin can contribute this weekend remains to be seen. But he should be able to assist in some capacity over Carolina's five games after that.