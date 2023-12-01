Panthers News: Ben Johnson, Greg Olsen, Thomas Brown and Shaquill Griffin
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers expected to pursue Ben Johnson
Ben Johnson is going to be arguably the hottest name during the next head coaching cycle in 2024. The respected offensive coordinator turned down opportunities earlier this year to see out his project with the Detroit Lions, but this would be a great time to leap with another year of experience under his belt.
The Carolina Panthers are on the lookout for a new man at the helm after firing Frank Reich. They were interested in Johnson as their permanent replacement for Matt Rhule before he turned them along with others down and Josina Anderson from CBS Sports stated David Teper will once again attempt to lure him when permitted.
"Lions OC Ben Johnson is currently expected to receive interest from the Panthers again for their upcoming head coach vacancy, per source. Johnson's name along with some others continue to come up in discussions, at this time. Johnson reportedly declined a second interview with Carolina for the same opening last offseason. Johnson's withdrawal helped to pave the path for the hiring of Frank Reich."- Josina Anderson viia X/Twitter
Johnson hails from the area and played his college football in North Carolina. Working for Tepper is a tough sell - especially if other prominent jobs become available - but the prospect of building around rookie quarterback Bryce Young could be enough to tip the scales in the Panthers' favor.
Time will tell.