Panthers news: Ben Johnson, Ikem Ekwonu, Raheem Morris and Bradley Bozeman
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers get their big date with Ben Johnson
Although the Carolina Panthers are going through the interview process - casting the net far and wide - to find their next head coach, it's no secret who the primary candidate is. Team owner David Tepper is a long-standing admirer of Ben Johnson, who enhanced his credentials further thanks to a play-calling masterclass during the Detroit Lions' wildcard triumph over the Los Angeles Rams last weekend.
Johnson looks more than ready for the step up. There are multiple interview requests on his desk. After much deliberation, the progressive offensive coordinator decided to have a meeting with the Panthers.
This is set for Friday. Johnson will likely be interviewing the Panthers as much as they'll be interviewing him. As expected, the coveted coach also agreed to speak with the Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks after the latter put in a late bid for his services.
It would be a surprise if Johnson didn't have his pick of destinations when push comes to shove. He's from the Charlotte area and attended North Carolina, but he'll need complete assurances about the strategy in place. This might be difficult without a confirmed general manager, although the chances of Dan Morgan stepping into the role grow larger with every passing day.
The Commanders look like they're building something special under Josh Harris and new general manager Adam Peters. That's a tough job to turn down in a big market. The same goes for the Seahawks, who have some exceptional pieces in place and weren't that far away this season.
An interesting few days await.