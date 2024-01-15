Panthers news: Ben Johnson, Mike Vrabel, Blake Corum and the week ahead
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines ahead of what promises to be another dramatic week for the franchise?
It was another entertaining wildcard weekend with one major shock. Something that could lead to increased head coaching competition for the Carolina Panthers if Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones ends the tenure of Mike McCarthy following a horrific showing versus the Green Bay Packers on home soil.
Things should start heating up for the Panthers and others this week with the chance to virtually interview coaches currently involved in postseason engagements. While we wait for further developments, the stories causing debate include what to expect over the next few days, Carolina being linked with a talented running back from the college ranks, Ben Johnson's stock rising after an impressive triumph, and the biggest reason David Tepper should consider hiring Mike Vrabel.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers hiring search heats up
Plenty of interviews for the vacant general manager and head coach positions have already taken place. The Carolina Panthers get the opportunity to speak with others - the playoff candidates, specifically - in the coming days. Of course, these include two coveted figures in Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Houston Texans play-caller Bobby Slowik.
Carolina has spoken to the Baltimore Ravens coordinator duo of Mike Macdonald and Todd Monken given they were on a bye. It would be a big surprise if a new front office leader wasn't also on board by the end of the week given how many important evaluation events are upcoming.
Buckle up, it's going to be another eventual one.