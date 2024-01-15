Panthers news: Ben Johnson, Mike Vrabel, Blake Corum and the week ahead
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers linked with Blake Corum
This is the time for speculation. The Carolina Panthers are in the midst of more of that than most around the NFL right now. They are looking for a new general manager and head coach. They have multiple needs along their underperforming roster. They don't have a first-round pick - the No. 1 overall selection - following their trade-up to acquire quarterback Bryce Young in 2023.
It makes things more difficult to strengthen the ranks, especially considering the need to extend key figures such as Frankie Luvu and Brian Burns. This leaves them short of huge sums to spend in free agency, so hitting on their draft picks is vital.
Although it might not be the biggest need compared to others, Zachary Roberts from Sportskeeda linked the Panthers as a potential fit for running back Blake Corum. This came after the Michigan prospect officially declared for the 2024 NFL Draft after helping the Wolverines secure a memorable college football national championship.
"Chuba Hubbard developed into a lead back for the Carolina Panthers this year, and he was solid in that role. He needs a good backup. The Miles Sanders experiment did not work out, and the Panthers need to surround Bryce Young with competent players. If they cut or trade Sanders, the backup position will become open for a better and cheaper option like Blake Corum."- Zachary Roberts, Sportskeeda
This would be a great pick depending on where Corum lands. Many expect the player to be a second-to-third-round pick, but there's a chance he could go higher if a team or two becomes enamored with his skill set upon further investigation.