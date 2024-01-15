Panthers news: Ben Johnson, Mike Vrabel, Blake Corum and the week ahead
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers urged to pursue Mike Vrabel
One of the more surprising coaching departures during this cycle was Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans going their separate ways. He's held in the highest regard around the league. He commands instant respect from his players. Things didn't go according to plan in 2023. His 54-45 record since taking the job wasn't enough to get a reprieve.
Although there's been no official approach from the Carolina Panthers as yet, Schuyler Callihan from Sports Illustrated laid out some reasons why team owner David Tepper should explore the possibility. The primary factor centered on Vrabel's ability to establish a genuine culture that's been sorely lacking.
"Since the day Frank Reich was relieved of his duties as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers, I've said the next hire needs to have an alpha mentality. Someone that can control a room, create a culture and identity. Someone that sets a standard in the building and holds everyone accountable when they fall short of that standard. And if we're being honest, this is something that the organization has lacked since Ron Rivera, Cam Newton, Luke Kuechly, Greg Olsen, and co. left."- Schuyler Callihan, Sports Illustrated
Ben Johnson is the prize, one suspects. Bobby Slowik is another with a growing reputation who hails from the Mike Shanahan coaching tree. Vrabel might be considered another retread, but he's got far more going for him than Frank Reich looking at the way he's applied himself up to now.