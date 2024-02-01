Panthers news: Brandt Tilis, Derrick Brown, Dave Canales and Luke Kuechly
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers DL Derrick Brown lauded
There were very few positives to emerge from one of the worst seasons in Carlina Panthers franchise history. Almost nobody exceeded even modest expectations. But amid all the chaos, one genuine shining light emerged.
Derrick Brown was nothing short of sensational from start to finish. His production broke the single-season NFL record for tackles by an interior defensive lineman. He'll make his first Pro Bowl appearance this weekend. The former first-round pick is the best player on the Panthers by a considerable margin.
Brown is ascending rapidly despite being double and triple-teamed constantly. Something that led Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports to name the Auburn product as Carolina's most valuable player for the 2023 campaign.
"It was a forgetful year for the Panthers, who fired Frank Reich midseason, finished with the worst record in the league, and didn't get many flashes from No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young. That said, Derrick Brown has been a bright spot for the franchise. He put together a Pro Bowl season in 2023 during which he finished second on the team with 103 tackles while also posting two sacks, six pass breakups and an interception from along the defensive line."- Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports
This is nothing more than Brown deserves. If the new executive vice president of football operations Brandt Tilis wants to make an immediate statement of intent, he'll get a long-term extension with the player worked out as a matter of urgency.