Panthers News: Brian Burns, Andy Dalton, Bryce Young and Tommy Tremble
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers deal with Brian Burns close?
One of the biggest remaining priorities for the Carolina Panthers before Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons arrives is working out an extension with Brian Burns. This is something general manager Scott Fitterer is keen to resolve now that the main recruitment events are in the rearview mirror, with an agreement potentially coming to the fore before training camp depending on how things unfold in the coming days.
This was a topic discussed by Darin Gantt from the team's website in his weekly mailbag. He revealed that the Panthers have made Burns an offer, but things are currently in flux given the former Florida State star isn't the only explosive edge defender set for a whopping new deal.
"The Panthers have made an offer, but the entire market at the position seems to be on hold since there are a couple of big deals on the horizon. Things could start shaking in the coming days as teams get ready to go to camp. Ideally, something would get done before they report and take the practice field. The Jets just did a deal with fellow 2019 first-rounder Quinnen Williams on Thursday, so maybe that breaks the seal. Regardless, Burns is under contract for this season, and they can franchise tag him next year if they can't get a deal done, though that's something both sides would rather avoid."- Darin Gantt, Panthers.com
This centers on reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa's contract with the San Francisco 49ers, which will reset the market. Whether Burns' representatives ask for more remains to be seen, but he has a significant amount of leverage when one considers his importance to the Panthers' plans next season and beyond.