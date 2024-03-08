Panthers news: Brian Burns, Brandt Tilis, Marquise Brown and J.J. Jansen
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines with just three days remaining until the legal tampering period begins?
Speculation continues to run rampant across the league with free agency just around the corner. The Carolina Panthers have more concerns than most after a two-win campaign and $13 million in available salary-cap space currently after placing the non-exclusive franchise tag on Brian Burns. There is nervous excitement among the fanbase, but they must come out of this critical period with upgrades at numerous position groups with no first-round pick to call upon.
A dramatic few days await. While we wait for further developments, the stories generating discussion include J.J. Jansen's future, how the league is viewing Burns' contract stalemate, the Panthers being linked with wide receiver Marquise Brown, and Brandt Tilis settling into his new role.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers likely to retain J.J. Jansen
J.J. Jansen will probably go down as one of the best trades in Carolina Panthers franchise history. The long-snapper is the team's longest-serving player by a considerable margin. He's seen good times and plenty of bad in recent years. But his outstanding consistency showed no signs of slowing down in 2023 despite his advancing years.
Joe Person of The Athletic revealed that the previous decision-makers had intentions of keeping Jansen around for another season. While the new regime hasn't made a concrete commitment as yet, the beat writer expects another one-year deal to arrive at some stage for season No. 16.
"Long snapper J.J. Jansen has played on one-year deals each of the past three seasons. Jansen had his deal finalized in February each of the past two offseasons, and it’s a bit surprising the Panthers’ all-time leader in games played is still without a contract just days away from free agency. The team’s previous regime was interested in re-signing the 38-year-old Jansen, who has played in 243 consecutive games since arriving in 2009 in a trade from Green Bay, according to a source briefed on the situation. The sense here is Jansen will be back for a 16th season."- Joe Person, The Athletic
Jansen deserves another deal based on production alone. He's also a respected leader within the locker room and a franchise cornerstone through longevity. Replacing him wouldn't be easy, just ask Thomas Fletcher.