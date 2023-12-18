Panthers News: Brian Burns, Bryce Young, Chris Tabor and fan loyalty
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines after they secured their second triumph of the season against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15?
It's been a long time coming, but the Carolina Panthers finally picked up their second win of the 2023 season. They also managed to throw a significant wrench in the Atlanta Falcons' plans to win the NFC South in torrid weather conditions.
There was a lot to unpack after a hard-fought win sealed by a last-second field goal by kicker Eddy Pineiro. The stories causing debate include Bryce Young's relief, fan appreciation, Chris Tabor's assessment, and Brian Burns on the importance of beating a division rival at this stage of the campaign.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers fan appreciation
The crowd was sparse as expected at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday. Tickets were going for $10 or less during the week, which came from a poor football product and the dismal weather conditions bringing only the die-hard fans out for the occasion.
Those who braved the high winds and heavy rain were rewarded with a win - their second of the season. Their support didn't go unnoticed by those on the field, with offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu outlining his appreciation after the contest based on comments via the team's website.
"You know, obviously it's been a tough season; the fans that came out here with us and survived the elements with us, huge shout out to them. Definitely appreciate it. I can feel the energy of the whole game. So definitely, definitely great to have fans like that."- Ikem Ekwonu via Panthers.com
Carolina Panthers fans have endured prolonged agony since team owner David Tepper bought the franchise. Some criticized celebrating a solitary victory after such a dismal season. But after everything they've been through, they are well within their right.