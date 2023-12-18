Panthers News: Brian Burns, Bryce Young, Chris Tabor and fan loyalty
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Brian Burns' satisfaction
Sunday's game was a war of attrition. Many wondered how much fight remained in the Carolina Panthers after one of the worst seasons in franchise history up to now. Thankfully, those within the locker room responded positively to end a six-game losing streak.
It wasn't easy. Nobody expected it to be in such difficult conditions, but the defense was outstanding. When the time came for quarterback Bryce Young to deliver, he answered the call with an exceptional final drive that led to Eddy Pineiro's walk-off field goal.
This doesn't change the fact Carolina is at 2-12 on the season. But for stud edge rusher Brian Burns, the satisfaction of harming the Atlanta Falcons' chances of lifting the NFC South crown was evident based on his comments via Clutch Points.
"Obviously, we’re not gonna clinch anything. But it feels good to mess up their Christmas."- Brian Burns via Clutch Points
Burns had one of his better games in Week 15. He was a constant menace at the line of scrimmage and even lent his support in coverage when required. The Panthers have a tricky upcoming contract situation with the former first-round selection out of Florida State, but this outing is proof positive of his importance to Carolina's short and long-term objectives.