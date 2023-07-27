Panthers News: Brian Burns, Bryce Young, Frank Reich and Jonathan Mingo
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Frank Reich praises Carolina Panthers LB
There are always certain players that come to the fore during any training camp around the NFL. This is a time when jobs can be won, depth chart standings increase, and money is made no matter their status prior to practices getting underway.
Catching the eye during drills is the best way to accomplish this. Something that Kamu Grugier-Hill managed emphatically thanks to a stunning interception off Andy Dalton that drew praise from Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich in his presser comments via Yahoo Sports.
"Phenomenal interception — you guys saw it. I was standing behind the offense, Kamu made a great anticipation play on the ball — big time play. I just think he’s playing with confidence — he’s just played a lot of football, he came into the league and really made a name for himself as a special teams player as a guy who you have to deal with on teams. But then he’s really taken that to a new level playing linebacker. So he plays fast, he’s instinctive, he’s smart and then he can make plays on the ball, like you saw today."- Frank Reich via Yahoo Sports
Grugier-Hill making a claim would be the best-case scenario. They are in desperate need of linebacker depth behind their starting options, so if the former Eastern Illinois star can win the confidence of Carolina's new coaching staff, it might be enough for some involvement on the defensive rotation.
Of course, this isn't great news for Brandon Smith. The 2022 fourth-rounder has much hard work ahead in the coming weeks and although it would be a surprise, being cut cannot be dismissed entirely.