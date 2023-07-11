Panthers News: Brian Burns, Bryce Young, Hall of Honor and Keith Taylor Jr.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers CB named as cut candidate
It promises to be a training camp full of intriguing storylines and position battles. The Carolina Panthers have preached the importance of competition across the depth chart, which avoids complacency and increases the urgency for everyone - whether they're a foundational piece or looking to fight their way onto the 53-man roster.
While there was relatively little investment in the cornerback unit, many within the group have more questions than answers heading into the campaign. Jaycee Horn and Donte Jackson's concerns center on health, but for the likes of Keith Taylor Jr. and C.J. Henderson, poor production threatens to become a weak link unless substantial improvements arrive under Ejiro Evero.
Taylor regressed in 2022 after catching the eye as a rookie. He was victimized by Tom Brady in Carolina's division title decider in Week 17, which leaves Steve Silverman from Clutch Points wondering whether the former fifth-round selection would end up being a surprise cut candidate when push comes to shove.
"The 24-year-old [Keith] Taylor was a fifth-round selection out of Washington in the 2021 NFL Draft, but he has not demonstrated any special qualities as he prepares for his third year. Taylor has not intercepted a pass in his first two seasons and has just three passes defensed in both the '21 and '22 seasons. He has done a decent job in tacking with 67 stops in his NFL career, but he is going to have a difficult time earning a roster spot when cornerbacks Jaycee Horn, Donte Jackson, C.J. Henderson, Stantley Thomas-Oliver and Rezjohn Wright are also on the roster."- Steve Silverman, Clutch Points
Taylor has the size and athleticism to become impactful on a rotational basis and working with someone like DeAngelo Hall is sure to assist greatly. But until proven otherwise, the one-time Washington star is firmly on the hot seat.