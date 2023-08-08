Panthers News: Brian Burns, Bryce Young, Josh McCown and DeShawn Williams
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolin Panthers not close on Brian Burns deal
Nobody is getting anxious about Brian Burns' pending new deal with the Carolina Panthers. The stud pass-rusher is heading into the final year of his rookie contract and is the team's biggest active cap hit at $16.01 million, but having long-term security is something the player deserves after quickly emerging into a foundational, indispensable member of the team's plans.
According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Burns and the Panthers are not close on a megabucks extension, but there is no sign this will jeopardize the former Florida State star's participation. The insider also hinted that both sides might be waiting for Nick Bosa to reset the market before negotiations ramp up.
"[Brian] Burns told me he's not concerned with his contract but would love to stay in Carolina long term. He reported to camp because he wanted to show leadership. Sides are not close on a new deal. With Nick Bosa expected to put up a massive number on an extension with San Francisco, that could have a trickle-down effect on Burns, the proverbial next man up. Burns doesn't seem hesitant to play out the last year of his rookie contract at $16 million guaranteed. He's eyeing a massive season regardless."- Jeremy Fowler, ESPN
Burns won't get the same number as Bosa, but it won't be far off. The Panthers turned down a mammoth trade offer from the Los Angeles Rams for the edge presence before the 2022 deadline and his representatives also know how little else Carolina has in this critical area of play despite signing Justin Houston as a short-term option.
Both sides probably feel like they have leverage right now. If nothing gets worked out before the campaign concludes, the Panthers can also slap the franchise tag on Burns to prevent him from speaking to other teams in free agency.
Hopefully, everything will get resolved away before that.