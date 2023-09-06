Panthers News: Brian Burns, Chandler Zavala, Matt Corral and fatal flaws
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines with just one day remaining until the NFL regular season in 2023 gets underway?
The Carolina Panthers get back down to business today as preparations continue for their Week 1 opener at the Atlanta Falcons. One big distraction continues to overshadow everything else, so it'll be interesting to see if any developments arise later this afternoon regarding the matter that we'll discuss shortly.
That said, the stories causing conversation include the latest developments surrounding Brian Burns, Chandler Zavala's boost, Carolina's potentially fatal flaw heading into the 2023 season, and why the Panthers decided Matt Corral was surplus to requirements.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers OL Chandler Zavala's boost
There was a lot to unpack when the Carolina Panthers released their unofficial depth chart on Tuesday. One of the more eye-catching storylines centered on offensive lineman Chandler Zavala, who was slotted as the starting right guard leading into a crucial Week 1 game at the Atlanta Falcons.
This is in keeping with Zavala's presence on the starting five over the final two weeks of the preseason. It represents a significant achievement from the rookie, who missed most of camp through injury and had to make up for some lost time quickly.
Zavala will get a baptism of fire versus Grady Jarrett on Sunday. The veteran defensive tackle knows full well that there will be some extra nerves within the rookie out of North Carolina State, so one would expect him to line up over him constantly in pursuit of wreaking havoc.