Panthers news: Brian Burns, Dave Canales, Ladd McConkey and obstacles
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers get Ladd McConkey in mock draft
The Carolina Panthers might not have a first-round pick, but they've got the next best thing. At No. 33 overall, there should be some outstanding options available to the organization. But make no mistake, they must find someone who can assist immediately.
Finding quarterback Bryce Young better weapons is one of Carolina's top priorities this offseason. Joe Person of The Athletic is also of this firm belief. This resulted in him taking wide receiver Ladd McConkey with the first pick in the second round during a special beat writer mock draft.
"The Panthers desperately need to surround Bryce Young with more weapons, both in the draft and free agency. They had several receivers last season ranked poorly in average separation. And ultimately, that’s why I took McConkey over Keon Coleman. The latter racked up highlight-reel moments but also contested catches — something Young saw too much of last year. McConkey had an impressive week at the Senior Bowl after an injury-plagued final season for the Bulldogs. What he lacks in size, he makes up for with burst, lateral quickness and elite route running. He’ll play primarily slot in the NFL but also has the speed to stretch defenses. "- Joe Person, The Athletic
McConkey is an elite separator. His route-running is incredibly crisp and his ball skills are outstanding. The Georgia prospect is also a threat to gain significant yards after the catch once he finds open space.
Much will depend on what additions the Panthers can secure with the resources available in free agency. However, they could do far worse than look in McConkey's direction.