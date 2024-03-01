Panthers news: Brian Burns, David Tepper, Tyler Boyd and Nate Wiggins
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as excitement continues to build ahead of a critical free agency period?
Some outstanding performances on the first day of on-field testing at the NFL Scouting Combine should have the attention of those in positions of power. The Carolina Panthers have a big decision to make from No. 33 overall with so many needs to fill. Being without a first-round pick following their trade-up for quarterback Bryce Young in 2023 isn't ideal, but general manager Dan Morgan must make the best out of a bad situation.
While we wait for further developments - especially with those on the lookout for new deals - the stories generating discussion include David Tepper's ridicule on national television, Nate Wiggins praising the Panthers' defensive scheme, Tyler Boyd being tabbed as a free-agent target, and another potential tag-and-trade landing spot for stud edge rusher Brian Burns.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Nate Wiggins praises Carolina Panthers defense
Dan Morgan is keeping his options open at No. 33 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. They must wait patiently to see what unfolds in front of them, but there should be some outstanding prospects available. After all, many with projected first-round grades always slip out of the first 32 selections thanks to a few curveballs around the league.
Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins might be one this year, although it does appear unlikely. The Panthers have done their due diligence by holding a formal meeting with the explosive defensive back, who praised Carolina's defensive scheme under Ejiro Evero based on comments via the team's website. The prospect also believes this would be a tremendous fit for his skill set.
"I think the fit would be good for me. They run mostly man, and I'm a man corner…I feel like that's my best game. Man-to-man, look them in the eye. It's right down by Clemson. I already have a lot of relationships. That would be great."- Nate Wiggins via Panthers.com
Pairing Wiggins with Jaycee Horn is a mouth-watering proposition. Unfortunately for the Panthers, they might not have the luxury of taking another cornerback when there are so many glaring holes elsewhere. That's a decision for Morgan and the new coaching staff when push comes to shove.