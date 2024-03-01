Panthers news: Brian Burns, David Tepper, Tyler Boyd and Nate Wiggins
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers linked with Tyler Boyd
Dan Morgan freely admitted during his media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine that they need to surround Bryce Young with better weapons. The quarterback cannot go through another campaign with no consistency to create separation and a porous offensive line. That could dent his confidence beyond repair after going through significant hardship in Year 1 of his professional career.
This is a deep draft class for wide receivers, which is something the Panthers should exploit. Much will depend on how much money is available, but adding another veteran through free agency is also worth considering depending on what options become available.
The pipe dream of acquiring Tee Higgins died when the Cincinnati Bengals placed him under the franchise tag. Nick Shook from Around the NFL believes this might lead the Panthers to Tyler Boyd, who could be deemed surplus to requirements after the AFC North team retained the former Clemson standout.
"The Panthers desperately need to provide Bryce Young with quality pass-catching talent (among other things), and because it's going to take more than just one signing, Carolina can't exactly go out and break the bank on a top-end receiver. Boyd will fit just nicely at a market value that should land below $10 million per year while providing Young with veteran production and allowing the Panthers to spend to address other needs."- Nick Shook, NFL.com
Boyd's gone relatively under the radar thanks to the presence of Ja'Marr Chase and Higgins in Cincinnati. His career catch success percentage of 68.1 makes him the sort of dependable pass-catching presence Young sorely lacked aside from Adam Thielen last season. He will be 30 years old when during the 2024 campaign, but increased responsibilities could be the making of him.