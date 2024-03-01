Panthers news: Brian Burns, David Tepper, Tyler Boyd and Nate Wiggins
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Lions could target Brian Burns
Talks are ongoing between the Carolina Panthers and Brian Burns' representatives. His Instagram story this week led to speculation an agreement was close. Nothing has been confirmed one way or another, with general manager Dan Morgan keeping everything on the table to ensure the franchise doesn't get left empty-handed once again.
Interest in Burns would be extremely high, even in a tag-and-trade scenario. Nick Shook from Around the NFL highlighted the possibility of the Detroit Lions throwing their hat in the ring. Something that would give them another dynamic pass-rusher to put opposite Aidan Hutchinson.
"After winning their first division title since the Clinton Administration, Detroit has north of $50 million to spend to upgrade a team that is already a title contender. The Lions also happen to have one of the NFL’s great young talents at edge rusher in Aidan Hutchinson, but he can’t handle the pass-rushing job alone. The addition of Burns would produce a dream edge-rushing pairing in Detroit, and if there ever was a time to spend on a young talent who is just entering his prime, it’s now. Burns might finally get the credit he deserves by playing in a place other than Carolina, and the tandem could elevate a defense that was good at times, but too inconsistent to get them to the Super Bowl."- Nick Shook, NFL.com
Panthers fans are ready for this situation to be resolved one way or another. It's been a long, drawn-out affair managed terribly. Keeping Burns around would be desirable, but those in power must cover all bases and be ready for anything.