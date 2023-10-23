Panthers News: Brian Burns, Donte Jackson, D'Onta Foreman and Week 8
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as attention slowly returns to football matters after their bye week?
The Carolina Panthers sat back and watched things unfold around the league on Sunday to round off their bye week. Thanks to some shocking results, their grip on the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft that they're giving to the Chicago Bears only tightened, which would be nothing short of embarrassing for all involved.
Hopefully, the right adjustments have been made with some winnable games on the immediate horizon. Until then, the stories causing debate include Brian Burns generating expected trade interest, where things stand with Donte Jackson, being an underdog once again in Week 8, and making a big mistake with D'Onta Foreman.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers are Week 8 underdogs
Anticipation is slowly building ahead of the huge clash between Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud in Week 8. Of course, their game against the Houston Texans will be much more than that, but the Carolina Panthers can ill afford a seventh-straight loss versus a quarterback they passed up in favor of the former Alabama star.
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers find themselves as 3.0-point underdogs at Bank of America Stadium next weekend. This is available at -110 in both directions (bet $110 to win $100).
Carolina is currently +134 on the money line (bet $100 to win $134), with the Texans tipped to continue their decent start to the campaign with odds of -158 (bet $158 to win $100).
FanDuel Sportsbook has the over/under at 41.5 points currently. Again, this is available at -110 each way.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.