Panthers News: Brian Burns, Donte Jackson, D'Onta Foreman and Week 8
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers regret over D'Onta Foreman?
Fans got some much-needed respite from watching the winless Carolina Panthers in Week 7. However, even with Frank Reich's men not on the field, there was an enormous sense of regret watching one of their former players excel in a different environment.
D'Onta Foreman took center stage for the Chicago Bears thanks to injury. He took full advantage, scoring three touchdowns against the Las Vegas Raiders and displaying the sort of physical running style that made him a fan favorite with Carolina over the second half of 2022.
Of course, those in power went in a different direction despite his decent production. Something that Schuyler Callihan from Sports Illustrated claimed was a grave error in hindsight.
"A little over a month into the season, it looks like the Panthers made a big mistake by not working something out with the team's leading rusher from the 2022 season. Carolina ranks 23rd in the NFL averaging 98 yards per game. [Miles] Sanders has not hit full stride in this offense as he is being held to a career-low 3.1 yards per attempt. Chuba Hubbard has done an adequate job as the No. 2 option in the backfield but the one thing Carolina is missing is that thumper that can wear out a front seven with 20-25 rushes per game. The Panthers decided to go away from the physical inside run game and instead went with two scat backs who they are running zones and stretch plays with which by the way isn't something this offensive line did a whole lot of last year when they had success running the football. It's a completely different scheme."- Schuyler Callihan, Sports Illustrated
Miles Sanders cost a lot more and hasn't produced. While the Bears haven't used Foreman all that much this season, this performance demonstrated his ability to step in at a moment's notice and make his presence felt.
Make no mistake, the Panthers could use someone like that right now.