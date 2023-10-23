Panthers News: Brian Burns, Donte Jackson, D'Onta Foreman and Week 8
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers OLB Brian Burns generating interest
If the Carolina Panthers want to recoup the first-round pick they're giving up to the Chicago Bears in 2024, then a top-tier young player must be moved before the trade deadline. While this would be controversial, the franchise is in no position to be turning down a whopping offer for almost anybody in their current state.
Of course, this starts and ends with Brian Burns, who could still command decent compensation despite being in the final year of his deal. This was a topic discussed by Dianna Russini from The Athletic, who stated that although there'd been plenty of interest in the former Florida State star, she didn't get the sense Carolina was going to move on from their most prolific pass-rusher in the coming days.
"As for the best Panthers pass rusher Brian Burns, I do not get the sense Carolina is expecting to trade him, but they have been getting calls on him."- Dianna Russini, The Athletic
This only strengthens Burns' position during any upcoming contract negotiations. Refusing that mammoth offer from the Los Angeles Rams in 2022 is one thing, but for the Panthers to still value him so highly after starting the campaign 0-6 means they should give him whatever he wants.
However, the non-exclusive franchise tag remains the most likely option given how horribly Carolina's front office has handled this situation.