Panthers news: Brian Burns, Donte Jackson, Yetur Gross-Matos and priorities
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers priority
While all the talk centers on outgoings with Donte Jackson departing and Brian Burns' future under a cloud, one must also remember that recruitment is also high on the Carolina Panthers' list of priorities this offseason. There are several big needs to fill and not much money to go around. Of course, giving up the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft isn't ideal, either.
How the Panthers plan to go about their business in free agency under Dan Morgan, Dave Canales, and Brandt Tilis is the big talking point. According to Joe Person of The Athletic based on conversations he had at the NFL Scouting Combine, he expects Carolina to identify veteran difference-makers along the offensive line interior in pursuit of giving quarterback Bryce Young a fighting chance in 2024.
"League sources said the Panthers are interested in adding at least one guard this offseason and the position will be a free-agent priority — a nod to Bryce Young’s 5-foot-10 stature but also a response to an absurd number of injuries or inconsistent play at the position in 2023. There was some thought the Panthers might shift Ikem Ekwonu inside, but the first-round pick from 2022 is staying at left tackle. The team also has considered moving Christensen to tackle, where he was an All-American at BYU. Whether Christensen becomes a swing tackle or competes for a guard spot probably depends on what the Panthers do in free agency."- Joe Person, The Athletic
What this means for the likes of Bradley Bozeman, Austin Corbett, and Brady Christensen remains to be seen. But again, this new power structure is not going to let any previous emotions get in the way of roster enhancement.