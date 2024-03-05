Panthers news: Brian Burns, Donte Jackson, Yetur Gross-Matos and priorities
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Brian Burns' inevitable fate
Brian Burns and the Carolina Panthers have reportedly called off contract talks once again. This does nothing to inspire confidence that the edge rusher's future will reach a successful conclusion. It's done the exact opposite with large sections of the team's fanbase as another established figure's future hangs in the balance.
Burns knows his worth and still has leverage. The new regime would like to keep him around, but this relationship was severely dented thanks to the complete incompetence of those in power previously.
According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, the consensus around the league is that the Panthers will place Burns under the franchise tag before the deadline. He also expects another dynamic pass-rusher - Josh Allen of the Jacksonville Jaguars - to receive the same restriction that prevents him from talking to potential suitors in free agency.
"It's a near certainty the Panthers will use the franchise tag on edge rusher Brian Burns while trying to get a long-term deal done with him. I would expect the Jaguars to do the same with edge rusher Josh Allen if they can't get an extension done with him by the start of the league year next week."- Dan Graziano, ESPN
This is an inevitable conclusion that fans have come to terms with. What comes next is the big question. One that comes with severe ramifications attached depending on how things shake out.