Panthers news: Brian Burns, Donte Jackson, Yetur Gross-Matos and priorities
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Yetur Gross-Matos in demand?
The Carolina Panthers are wafer-thin in terms of edge rushing options. Brian Burns' future is taking up the majority of headlines - and rightfully so. Yetur Gross-Matos is another out-of-contract player who could get another new deal based on his steep upturn in production under Ejiro Evero's guidance in 2023.
While Gross-Matos hasn't yet reached the heights expected of a high-end second-round selection, he looked like someone growing in confidence last season. According to Joe Person of The Athletic, the former Penn State standout has received interest from the Panthers about an extended stay. They also supposedly face competition from elsewhere when the free-agent frenzy commences.
"The 26-year-old [Yetur] Gross-Matos has drawn interest from the Panthers and other teams after his most productive season as a pass rusher. Gross-Matos finished with a career-high 4 1/2 sacks despite missing seven games while on injured reserve with what Frank Reich called a “pretty significant” hamstring injury. Gross-Matos has been solid setting the edge since arriving as a second-round pick from Penn State in 2020. Maybe he’s turning the corner as a pass rusher. But if the Panthers re-sign him, they’d still need more."- Joe Person, The Athletic
Gross-Matos proved to be a serviceable weapon after making a successful transition to the 3-4 outside linebacker spot. His stock might never be higher than it is right now. Something that could lead to the player cashing in if he gets a better offer from elsewhere in free agency.
Time will tell…