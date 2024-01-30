Panthers news: Brian Burns, Ejiro Evero, the process and Senior Bowl week
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as attention slowly turns to the all-important evaluations before the 2024 NFL Draft?
There is no time for Dave Canales to revel in his recent appointment. The Carolina Panthers head coach has a lot on his plate in the coming months. Therefore, it's no surprise to see the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator get straight down to business in pursuit of turning the NFL's worst team around.
It's a fascinating time with plenty of moving parts. While we wait for more developments, the stories causing debate include losing Brian Burns, facing a fight for Ejiro Evero, the Panthers' plans for Senior Bowl week, and what fans can expect from Carolina's new men in charge.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers duo to attend Senior Bowl week
Even though the Carolina Panthers are embarrassingly giving up the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, they still have six other selections to utilize. The No. 33 overall pick might as well be a first-rounder, but there are a lot of holes to fill looking at how things unfolded during one of the worst seasons in franchise history.
Anyone expecting to hear from head coach Dave Canales or president of football operations/general manager Dan Morgan in the coming days might be out of luck. According to Joe Person of The Athletic, the new power couple in Carolina will be otherwise engaged at the Reese's Senior Bowl, widely regarded as an important part of the pre-draft evaluation stage.
"[Dave] Canales and recently promoted general manager Dan Morgan are expected to attend Senior Bowl practices this week in Mobile, Ala. The format of the all-star game has changed: All underclassmen are eligible, whereas previously, fourth-year juniors were the only underclassmen invited to Mobile."- Joe Person, The Athletic
Getting straight into the task at hand is an encouraging sign. Canales has barely had time to put his staff together, but he and Morgan know how important this upcoming draft is to the Panthers after so many wasted selections during the Scott Fitterer era. This is the correct mindset to adopt.